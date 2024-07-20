Real Madrid set to jeopardise Arsenal’s move for top summer target thanks to Man United

This summer is hugely important for Arsenal Football Club, given that they must sign the right players to help them get over the line in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been improving over the period of his tenure, but he needs to start winning some silverware for the club.

The Gunners have backed him to the hilt in all transfer decisions, and whilst most have paid off, that still hasn’t resulted in a Premier League or European title.

Arsenal could lose out to Real Madrid on Riccardo Calafiori

Arteta will be judged on that, so he arguably doesn’t have too much longer to deliver that success.

One of the players that he was hoping would help do so this summer is Bologna’s brilliant Italian defender, Riccardo Calafiori.

It’s understood that the 22-year-old is open to the switch and only wants to move to Arsenal, but as yet, the North Londoners haven’t been able to get the deal across the line.

"He wants Arsenal" ? Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Riccardo Calafiori believes Arsenal is the 'perfect step' for his career ? pic.twitter.com/kVaMJYcFvh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 13, 2024

That’s a decision that could come back to bite them, as Corriere Di Bologna note that Real Madrid are now circling for the player.

Los Blancos late interest stems from the fact that they lost out in the race for Leny Yoro to Manchester United.

The Red Devils were decisive in their transfer dealings, convincing the excellent 18-year-old Yoro that his immediate future lay at Old Trafford, rather than him waiting a year for Real to come calling and get him on a free.

That supposed reticence to pay a decent fee for him now would likely have indicated to the player that Real couldn’t have wanted him that badly, so United played a blinder.

Arsenal might be hoping they had done the same as far as Calafiori is concerned, as they could now end up losing out.