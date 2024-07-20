£30m Man United star wants to stay at Old Trafford despite expiring contract in 2025

Man United midfielder Scott McTominay hopes to stay at Man United for the upcoming season and beyond as the Manchester club seek £30m to part ways with the Scotland international this summer.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford in 2025 and the current transfer window would be the ideal time to sell the midfielder should he fail to agree a new deal with Man United.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new central midfielder, with the Premier League giants pursuing deals for PSG’s Manuel Ugarte and free agent Adrien Rabiot. According to L’Equipe, United will need to part ways with €70m in order to secure the services of the Uruguay international, while Rabiot is likely to demand large wages.

Man United hope to shift Casemiro on ahead of the new campaign getting underway, however, McTominay is another option to help fund other signings.

According to Football Insider, the Manchester club have placed a £30m price tag on the 27-year-old and are believed to have rejected a bid from Fulham this week as it fell below this valuation, reports talkSPORT.

The Scotland international’s priority is to stay at Old Trafford ahead of the new season and will hope to do enough throughout the 2024/25 campaign to earn a new contract.

Scott McTominay was crucial for Man United last season

McTominay was also linked with a move away from Man United last summer as West Ham pursued the midfielder. However, the Scotland star remained at Old Trafford and had a big season with the Manchester club.

The 27-year-old scored 10 goals during the 2023/24 campaign and became a regular in Ten Hag’s team, playing 43 games in all competitions.

The midfielder scored some huge goals for United throughout the season, especially during their run to the FA Cup title, netting in the Red Devils’ quarter-final against Liverpool and again in the semi-final against Coventry City.

McTominay has spent his whole career at Man United and as his time at Old Trafford looks to be coming to an end, it is not hard to see why the 27-year-old doesn’t want to give it up easily.