If Man United supporters wanted to see just how keen Sir Jim Ratcliffe was to turning around the club, and whether initial statements attributed to him were going to be followed through, they’ve already had their answer this summer.

Joshua Zirkzee was expected to move to AC Milan from Bologna, whilst the smart money was on Lille’s brilliant centre-back, Leny Yoro, moving to Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

However, both have ended up at United, suggesting that, finally, the business being conducted by the footballing arm of the club is commensurate with their position as one of the best and most storied institutions in the game.

Man United willing to loan Antony

That also applies to players going the other way.

No more procrastinating. If the likes of Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox and Dan Ashworth feel that a player no longer has anything to add, they’ll be eased towards the exit door.

Erik ten Hag’s new contract shows he’s on board with the new way of working, even if that’s going to include loaning out £82m man, Antony, per ESPN, a player that the Dutchman insisted on signing after working with him at Ajax.

Antony is the second most expensive signing in United’s history, behind only Paul Pogba, but has never come close to justifying ten Hag’s faith in him.

Sir Jim and his team are believed to have conducted a thorough assessment of the club’s transfer business over recent years, and the mini clear out that has already occurred is clearly as a result of that.

As long as any club interested in Antony are willing to cover his wages for the period of any loan deal, then his sale will be authorised.