Tottenham ace Richarlison’s definitive career decision will have immediate repercussions

It’s been a relatively quiet summer so far for Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur.

Though it’s almost certain that the North Londoners will be more active in the transfer market as the weeks tick by, only Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall have been secured at present.

Postecoglou earned the trust of Tottenham supporters last season thanks to his no nonsense attitude and forthright manner, as well as ensuring his team played a brand of football that had long been demanded by the Spurs faithful.

Ultimately, due in no small part to a collapse in the final few games of the season (losing five out of their last seven per WhoScored), Tottenham were edged out of the Champions League qualifying positions by Aston Villa.

That would’ve left a sour taste for the Australian, who had worked so hard to get the Lilywhites back in the big time – and on the back of losing talisman, Harry Kane, too.

One player who could be said to have underperformed during 2023/24 is Brazilian striker, Richarlison.

A well-publicised mental health battle, detailed by The Independent, will certainly have played a part in the 27-year-old’s ability to hit top form on the pitch, where he only managed one goal in the final three months of the season (WhoScored).

Richarlison agrees to Saudi Pro League move

Notwithstanding the same, it was believed that he intended to carry on at the club beyond last season.

However, as HITC note, it now appears that the striker has accepted the overtures from the Saudi Pro League as he’s told them he’s interested in a move there.

The only apparent proviso from Tottenham’s point of view is that they recoup the £60m that they paid Everton for his services.