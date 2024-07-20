Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 28-year-old England international striker is expected to join a big club and he has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. However, a report from the Sun claims that Arsenal and Manchester United have decided to walk away from their pursuit of the Brentford striker.

The development will come as a major boost for Tottenham, who will compete with West Ham for his signature.

Furthermore, Brentford have reduced his asking price from £80 million to £50 million. It remains to be seen whether Spurs are ready to pay up. They need to bring in a quality striker who can lead the line for them and score goals consistently. They have missed a clinical presence upfront since the departure of Harry Kane.

Toney will be excited about the possibility of joining Tottenham. They have an ambitious project and talented squad. They will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons. Furthermore, they will be able to offer him Europa League football next season. It would be a step up in his career and the 28-year-old striker will look to prove himself at a higher level. Meanwhile, West Ham want the striker as well as they seek quality alternatives to Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

Toney is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact at Tottenham if he joins the club.

Arsenal and Man United not keen on Ivan Toney

Meanwhile, the report states that Arsenal are not prioritising a move for a striker this summer and they are looking to strengthen the other areas of their squad. They could use a quality striker, especially with the way Gabriel Jesus performed last season. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have already agreed on a deal to sign Joshua Zirkzee, and therefore it is understandable that they have decided to abandon the pursuit of the England striker.