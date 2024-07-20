Good news for Chelsea as European giants ready to move for €130m talent

Paris Saint-Germain are planning to make their move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen next week which is good news for Chelsea as it paves the way for Romelu Lukaku’s exit out of Stamford Bridge.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Ligue 1 champions are ready to advance their pursuit of Osimhen next week as a new round of talks are planned with Napoli. The Nigerian star has already given the green light to move to Paris and the league is one the 25-year-old is familiar with having spent time with Lille.

Osimhen has been expected to leave the Serie A club all summer and was not on the bench for Napoli’s friendly with Mantova on Saturday.

The striker has a contract in Naples until 2026, which contains a massive €130m release clause.

According to GOAL’s Marc Mechenoua, PSG will try to reach a compromise with Napoli on the player’s transfer fee as they are not prepared to activate the clause in his current deal.

Should this transfer find its way to completion, this would be great news for Chelsea as it paves the way for unwanted star Romelu Lukaku to move to Naples.

Victor Osimhen deal paves the way for Romelu Lukaku’s Chelsea exit

Lukaku has given priority to Napoli to complete a deal for him and is currently waiting for the Naples outfit to make an official proposal to Chelsea, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian star has already agreed personal terms with the Serie A club on a contract until 2027. The striker will reduce his salary from €11m/net per season to €6m to make the transfer happen, which shows his desire to play under Antonio Conte again.

As for club-to-club talks, Gianluca Di Marzio reports that a financial gap remains between Chelsea’s asking price and Napoli’s offer. The Blues are holding out for €35m plus bonuses for Lukaku, while the Italian side are looking to pay around €25m for the former Man United man.

There is a lot left to play out for both deals to happen, but it looks like things are moving towards everyone getting what they want.