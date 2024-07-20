West Ham keen on former PL winner who is keen on a return to London

West Ham United are keen on signing N’Golo Kante from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is keen on signing the experienced defensive midfielder and the player has indicated that he would prefer to return to London this summer.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can secure an agreement with this Saudi Arabian club now.

Kante has played in the Premier League before Chelsea and Leicester City. He has won two Premier League titles as well and West Ham could use his experience and quality in the middle of the park. The Hammers need a quality defensive midfielder who can protect the back four and break up opposition attacks.

It remains to be seen whether they can sign the Frenchman this summer. The midfielder has extensive experience playing in the Premier League and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

N’Golo Kante to return to England?

Meanwhile, the midfielder has a long-term contract with the Saudi Arabia outfit and he earns around £400,000 a week. The Saudi Arabian club are under no pressure to sanction his departure, and they could demand a substantial amount of money for him. It will be interesting to see if West Ham are prepared to break the bank for him.

The 33-year-old midfielder is in the twilight stages of his career and West Ham will want to sign him for a reasonable amount of money. They will not want to overspend on a player who is unlikely to improve anymore.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks. The Hammers need to improve their squad if they are serious about pushing for European qualification every season.