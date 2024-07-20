West Ham urged to show ‘common sense’ and sign striker with 36 Premier League goals

West Ham have been urged to show ‘common sense’ by signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer.

The 28-year-old striker has been the subject of much transfer speculation over recent months, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham heavily linked with his signature.

Brentford are thought to be demanding £60m for Toney — who has 36 Premier League goals in 85 appearances to his name and was part of England’s squad for Euro 2024 — which is putting some potential suitors off.

However, Darren MacAnthony — the owner of Toney’s former club, Peterborough United, where he scored 49 goals in 94 appearances across all competitions between 2018 and 2020 — believes West Ham’s David Sullivan may be waiting in the shadows to try a cut-price approach for Toney.

MacAnthony even believes it would be demonstrating a lack of ‘common sense’ if Sullivan and West Ham didn’t make an approach for the striker.

“I think for me, the betting man [in me] would say, knowing what David Sullivan is like at West Ham, he’s always liked Ivan Toney,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’ll try and basically get him at a dropped-down bargain offer from Brentford.

“And I know the Brentford people and they’d be like ‘no chance’. But I know Sullivan will try, and if he had any common sense he would.

“It would be the best signing West Ham have made in 12 years, instead of a foreign striker for £70million who couldn’t hit a barn door.”