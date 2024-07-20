Yankuba Minteh hidden transfer clause revealed after Brighton transfer

Despite never making an appearance for the club, Newcastle United agreed to sell Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Hove Albion for over £30 million.

The Magpies, after signing the talented 19-year-old from Danish side Odense BK last year, immediately loaned him out to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 season.

The teenager enjoyed a successful loan spell in the Eredivisie — scoring 11 goals and registering six assists in just 37 games in all competitions.

However, forced to comply with the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules, the Geordies were left with little choice but to cash in on the Gambian.

And although the agreement, which will see Minteh lineup at the AMEX next season, has helped Newcastle’s financially, the attacker’s transfer may not be worth quite as much as originally thought to the northeast giants.

According to recent reports, former club Odense BK retained a whopping future sell-on clause, and although the exact figure has not been revealed, it is thought to be worth seven figures.

Regardless of how much Newcastle profited from Mineth’s sale having signed him for just £7 million, fans will still be gutted they won’t get to see the highly-rated forward in action in the club’s famous black and white stripes.