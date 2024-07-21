Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez is set to hold further talks over his future at the club amid transfer rumours and speculation over a potential move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano via his latest exclusive Daily Briefing column with CaughtOffside, with the Italian journalist suggesting that for now it’s unlikely we’ll see Alvarez leaving unless it’s for a really big offer.

Romano insists that Man City still view the Argentina international as an important part of their plans, so it makes sense that they perhaps won’t make it easy for any interested clubs to sign him in the weeks ahead.

Still, at the same time there will understandably be some desire from Alvarez to get more guaranteed playing time, which looks tricky for him at City while he has Erling Haaland to compete with for a place up front.

Romano says Alvarez’s camp will now hold further talks with City very soon, so it will be interesting to see if there’s any more clarity on this saga in the next few days.

Alvarez transfer: Latest update from Fabrizio Romano

“Manchester City keep considering Julian Alvarez as a key player for them, so it would have to be a big proposal or there is no chance for all the clubs interested,” Romano said.

“There is no way for loan, I also saw that kind of reports. More talks between Julian’s camp and City in the next days will take place to discuss future steps.”

Alvarez is clearly a top talent on his day and he’d probably start for a number of other top European clubs, even if he has been a bit unfortunate with his situation at City.

The 24-year-old still has time to turn his career around, and so that could mean he won’t rush into a departure right away, especially if City really insist on making it difficult for potential buyers.