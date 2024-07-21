Antony’s agent Junior Pedroso has shut down rumours the Brazilian could leave Old Trafford on loan this summer.

The 24-year-old arrived at Manchester United in a big money move from Ajax said to be worth around £85.5m in 2022.

The Brazil international has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford and lost his place in the side towards the end of last season.

Antony’s agent dismisses talk of him leaving United

Antony made a great start to life at Old Trafford as he scored three times in his opening three Premier League games, but he’s failed to push on from that positive start.

He made 38 appearances in all competitions last season and could only manage three goals and two assists, with just one of those goals coming in the Premier League.

It’s not the sort of return United would expect from a player they made a huge investment in, and recent reports have linked Antony with a loan move away from Old Trafford.

However, his agent has come out and shutdown those reports saying Antony wants to stay at United and is only focused on the club.

“I see reports about potential exit on loan, Antony’s plan is clear: Manchester United,” Pedroso told Fabrizio Romano.

“He wants to stay, he’s only focused on Man United. We already spoke about that with the club.”

The winger reported back to pre-season training on July 8th, but hasn’t featured in either of United’s pre-season friendlies against Rosenborg or Rangers.

Antony has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 82 appearances for the club to date, and will face competition for minutes from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo.

Despite a difficult two seasons in Manchester, Ten Hag still believes the Brazilian has what it takes to be a success at Old Trafford.

“I am still convinced that Antony has the potential to play at this club,” he told AD earlier this week.

“He certainly showed that potential in the first month. He scored three times in his first three games. After that it became more difficult, last season was not good.”