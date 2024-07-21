Arsenal considering offering striker in swap deal for Marc Guehi

Arsenal are hoping to beat Manchester United to Marc Guehi.

Mikel Arteta is hopeful of signing at least one new centre-back, and although Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori is the Spaniard’s top target, an approach for Guehi has not been ruled out.

The Crystal Palace defender has enjoyed a huge rise in recent times. Starring for England in this summer’s Euros, the 24-year-old looks set to be the Eagles’ next big mover.

And according to recent reports, Arsenal could tempt Palace by offering striker Eddie Nketiah in exchange for Guehi.

The Eagles are in desperate need of a new number nine with Nketiah equally as desperate to become a club’s regular starter.

The prospect of losing Guehi, regardless of how exciting the thought of signing Nketiah may be, is not something Palace fans will want to think about.