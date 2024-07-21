Arsenal officially complete their second signing of the summer; now eyeing Wolves ace

Arsenal have completed the signing of their second goalkeeper of the summer in Tommy Setford.

They were strongly linked with a move for the Ajax goalkeeper and Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that the London club have reached an agreement with the Dutch side.

And Arsenal have officially confirmed the transfer earlier today.

They took to their official website to announce the signing of the England youth international.

The deal is subject to the completion of the due processes.

Setford will join Arsenal’s under-21 team but will also train with Mikel Arteta’s first team.

Speaking about the move, Setford said:

“I already know Ethan [Nwnaeri] and Myles [Lewis-Skelly]. They’re great guys and I can have a good laugh with them. I spent a few camps with them, so I know them well. I just saw them for a quick meet and greet!

“I’m looking forward to learning new things next season and pushing myself to another level. For the short term, it’s very important now to get a feel for the group and start to know everyone.”

??? Official, confirmed. Arsenal have completed the signing of 18-year-old goalkeeper Tommy Setford from Ajax. pic.twitter.com/o6biVEqK0o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2024

He becomes Arsenal’s second permanent signing. They signed David Raya on a permanent deal from Brentford after impressing on loan.

And they are eyeing a third keeper already with eyes set on Wolves Dan Bentley.

They have already had a £50,000 bid rejected for the goalkeeper as reported by The Mirror.

Arsenal have said to have lodged a second bid worth £300k but Wolves are seeking a few close £1m