Quality player passes Aston Villa medical ahead of £50 million switch

Aston Villa FC Everton FC
Posted by

Amadou Onana has passed his medical ahead of a £50 million move from Everton to Aston Villa.

The Belgium international is set to be confirmed as one of the Premier League’s biggest movers this summer.

On the verge of leaving Goodison Park following two impressive years, the 22-year-old will team up with Unai Emery as his Villains side prepare for Champions League football next season.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City slash asking price for struggling 28-year-old
“It’s possible…” – Club president strongly hints Man United transfer target could be allowed to leave
Newcastle will hire one of best managers in the world if Eddie Howe leaves

During his two years in Merseyside, Onana, who represented Belgium at this summer’s EUROs, scored four goals and registered three assists in 72 games in all competitions.

More Stories Amadou Onana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.