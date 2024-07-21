Amadou Onana has passed his medical ahead of a £50 million move from Everton to Aston Villa.

The Belgium international is set to be confirmed as one of the Premier League’s biggest movers this summer.

? Amadou Onana has passed his Aston Villa medical. (Source: @sachatavolieri ) pic.twitter.com/rDaLPGHMm1 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 21, 2024

On the verge of leaving Goodison Park following two impressive years, the 22-year-old will team up with Unai Emery as his Villains side prepare for Champions League football next season.

During his two years in Merseyside, Onana, who represented Belgium at this summer’s EUROs, scored four goals and registered three assists in 72 games in all competitions.