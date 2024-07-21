Aston Villa preparing the sale of 46-capped international player alongside Moussa Diaby

Aston Villa are preparing to sell left-back Lucas Digne this summer, according to reports.

The 46-time France international joined Villa from Everton in January 2022 and has notched four goals and 10 assists in 93 appearances for the club across all competitions — Digne also started 27 of Aston Villa’s 38 Premier League games last season, scoring once and setting up another three goals.

However, Digne’s place in Unai Emery’s team is under threat after Villa signed Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea this summer, while Villa also have Spaniard Alex Moreno and young English talent Lino Sousa already on their books.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are now preparing to sell Digne to clear some space in their squad and on their wage bill following a busy summer that has seen them bring in the likes of Cameron Archer, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling-Junior and Lewis Dobbin alongside Maatsen.

A double French departure for Villa?

Of course, Digne may not be the only Frenchman heading for the Villa Park exit door this summer.

Rumours of his departure follow closely from reports linking winger Moussa Diaby with a move to Saudi side Al Ittihad.

According to Fabrizio Romano, talks between the two clubs have entered the ‘final stages’, with a fee in the region of €55m in the process of being agreed.

Negotiations between Al Ittihad and Moussa Diaby are at final stages after progress made this week, almost there. All parties feel the deal will get done with details still being discussed on fee in excess of €55m.

Aston Villa have already sold Douglas Luiz (to Juventus), Tim Iroegbunam (to Everton) and Morgan Sanson (to Nice) this summer to ensure they balance the books ahead of their first Champions League campaign since winning the competition in 1982.