Atletico Madrid feel Chelsea may be tempted to sell Conor Gallagher in the next few weeks as they eye a move according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gallagher is currently enjoying a well earned break having gone all the way to the final of Euro 2024 with England, but a decision will need to be taken on his future soon.

The 24-year-old was one of Chelsea’s standout performers under Mauricio Pochettino last season, and he captained the side for large parts of the campaign, but questions over his future have been rife given he’s into the final year of his contract.

Atletico feel Chelsea could be tempted to sell Gallagher soon

The England international has made no secret of his desire to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, but the club’s ownership appear to have other ideas, and value the midfielder between £40m-£50m.

Gallagher has attracted interested from rivals Tottenham and Atletico, whilst Aston Villa’s interest has cooled as they close in on a deal for Everton’s Amadou Onana.

It’s been previously reported that Atletico are the club who have shown the most interest in Gallagher, but a deal is thought to be on the expensive side for them.

Chelsea will be wary of the situation and won’t want to run the risk of losing the midfielder on a free next summer or for a reduced price next January.

Romano has provided an update on Atletico’s pursuit of the Chelsea academy graduate saying the La Liga outfit feel their English counterparts could be tempted to sell in the next few weeks.

“Atletico Madrid are working behind the scenes for Conor Gallagher, contacts on player side, Madrid feel Chelsea may be tempted in the next few weeks, maybe closer to the end of the market, to sell him to them,” he said on his Playback stream.

Chelsea have plenty of options in midfield and have added Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to their ranks, but the news that Andrey Santos is going back on loan to Strasbourg and Lesley Ugochukwu is also set to be loaned out could be seen as a positive for Gallagher’s chances of staying at his boyhood club.