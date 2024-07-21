Bayern Munich chief admits he would ‘love’ to sign Chelsea, Man City-linked star

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß has admitted he would ‘love’ to sign Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz enjoyed a stunning 2023/24 campaign, scoring 18 goals and providing 20 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions to help Die Werkself win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal with an unbeaten domestic record, while also reaching the Europa League final.

The 21-year-old then followed that up with a two-goal showing for Germany at Euro 2024, helping Die Mannschaft reach the quarter-finals.

As recently as December, Wirtz was linked with big moves to Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City (via TEAMtalk). But naturally, any player who thrives at a German club will draw the attention of Bayern Munich, and Hoeneß has made no secret of his desire to bring Wirtz to the Allianz Arena.

“Everyone knows that I would love to see him at Bayern,” Hoeneß admitted when asked for his thoughts on the Bundesliga Player of the Season (via Get Football News Germany).

Hoeneß calls for calm approach to Wirtz and Musiala talent

If Wirtz were to join Bayern Munich — which is unlikely this summer given his father has already confirmed he wishes to stay at Leverkusen next season — he would link up with Jamal Musiala.

The young duo proved a nightmare for defenders at Euro 2024 with five goals combined, including one each in the knockout rounds.

For his part, Hoeneß has called for a relaxed attitude toward the talent and potential of Wirtz and Musiala.

“I think the hype surrounding them is wrong,” the 72-year-old said. “Under these pressures, they cannot develop as they should.

“I think it’s madness to compare Jamal with Maradona. This does young players no favours. There’s no doubt that they can get to that level. But I think it’s a huge mistake to put them under so much pressure now.”