Chelsea could swoop for another transfer raid on Man City through Joe Shields links

Chelsea could reportedly be set to swoop for Manchester City youngster Oscar Bobb at some point later this summer as Blues chief Joe Shields is a big fan, according to Simon Phillips.

The 21-year-old has shown himself to be a promising talent for the future, and Phillips has reported on Chelsea’s interest in him being similar to when they pursued Cole Palmer last summer.

Palmer joined Chelsea from Man City and ended up being a big hit at Stamford Bridge, performing well beyond expectations when he’d barely played at the Etihad Stadium.

Bobb could be another similar kind of success story for Chelsea if they pull it off, and Phillips has suggested that if the Norway international doesn’t get much playing time for Pep Guardiola’s side during pre-season.

That could allow Chelsea to swoop and use Shields’ connections, with the club chief having previously had a role at City.

Bobb transfer: Could Chelsea snap up another exciting City youngster?

Discussing the Bobb interest, Phillips said: “SPTC sources have confirmed that Chelsea are now looking at Bobb as a potential option due to the fact he is in a similar position that Palmer was in last summer.

“Chelsea believe they might have an opportunity to land Bobb if he doesn’t play as much as he wants to in pre-season and doesn’t feel he is going to get the chances at City.

“Bobb is very much a ‘Joe Shields target’ if you like, with The Blues director rating him highly.”

Bobb hasn’t had much of a chance at City in his career there so far, but it will be interesting to see if he can break into the team some time soon.

City will surely want to do what they can to keep Bobb or else there’s another risk that they’ll suffer a Palmer-esque embarrassment.