Exclusive: AC Milan considering Chelsea transfer raid after following Blues ace for last two years

AC Milan are considering a potential transfer move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer after following him for the last two years.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Milan remain keen on signing another striker this summer even after completing a deal for Alvaro Morata, with Broja one alternative being considered alongside Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

It is understood that Abraham is Milan’s slight preference for the moment, but Broja is also on the Rossoneri’s radar if a deal can be done on loan, as they’re not too keen on paying big money for the Blues forward.

Broja has struggled at Stamford Bridge, despite long looking like a talented young player with a big future, so it could now be a good time for him to move on and try a new challenge after failing to impress in a Chelsea shirt, or on loan at Fulham in the second half of last season.

Broja transfer: Another Chelsea raid by AC Milan?

If Milan end up signing Broja, it could be another major raid by the Serie A giants on the west Londoners, following recent deals for Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic in the last few years.

Even though none of those players performed at their best for CFC, they ended up being good signings by Milan, so they’ll no doubt feel that someone like Broja could also be worth the gamble.

It remains to be seen what happens with Abraham, however, as he may be the more tempting option due to his better experience, specifically in Italian football.

At the same time, though, Broja might be a better long-term investment if he ends up fulfilling the superb potential he showed earlier in his career after a successful loan spell at Southampton.