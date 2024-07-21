Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains how Arsenal persisted with “not easy” Riccardo Calafiori transfer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into how Arsenal kept going in negotiations with Bologna to eventually reach an agreement on a deal to sign Riccardo Calafiori.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that, despite what had been reported elsewhere, negotiations never actually stalled between Arsenal and Bologna, even if it was not an easy deal to get done.

Still, it now seems the Gunners have reached an agreement with Bologna, and Romano has once again talked up Calafiori’s quality, saying the Italy international looks like he’ll be an exciting signing for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal fans will be pleased this deal didn’t fall through despite the difficult challenge of negotiating with Bologna, and Romano seems confident they’ve got their hands on an excellent defender.

Calafiori transfer: Arsenal’s imminent new signing praised by Romano

“One of the big stories of the day is with Riccardo Calafiori and Arsenal – the ‘here we go’ is coming because there is an agreement between Arsenal and Bologna on a €40m fixed fee, €5m in add-ons, and a sell-on clause for Bologna,” Romano said.

“Calafiori had already agreed a contract with Arsenal back in June, which would be until 2029, so everything is ready for him to go to Arsenal.

“Despite some reports that the deal had stalled, the reality is that the negotiations never stopped. It was not easy, but they kept going, and now there’s an agreement.

“Arsenal fans can be excited by this signing – I think he can do great in Premier League, he’s an excellent player, we saw that with his form in Serie A and with Italy at the Euros also.”

Calafiori can play centre-back or left-back and one imagines he’ll mostly play the latter role at the Emirates Stadium, bringing Arsenal an upgrade on Oleksandr Zinchenko, as well as extra depth at centre-back in case William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhaes pick up injuries at any point.