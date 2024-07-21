Antonio Conte is now understood have identified Brighton & Hove Albion’s Billy Gilmour as a key target this summer.

The Italian giants have already seen an offer worth £8m rejected by the Seagulls for the former Chelsea midfielder.

The 2022/23 title-winners won’t back down after falling at the initial hurdle, however, and sources close to CaughtOffside claim a further bid in the region of £10-11m is being planned.

Conte’s Chelsea link could prove pivotal

There was some overlap during Conte’s time in charge of the Stamford Bridge-based outfit and the Scottish star’s stint in West London. Albeit, the ‘technically phenomenal’ player (in the view of Pat Nevin with the Press and Journal) was, then, only a youth option playing for the U18s.

Nonetheless, it would seem that the now 23-year-old made something of a lasting impression on his old boss. His performances on the South Coast likewise are sure to have impressed as he featured on 41 occasions (across all competitions) last term.

Sources with an understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Italian head coach has met with Gilmour to persuade him to make a move to Naples.

The Brighton man is thought to be keen on a transfer to the Serie A this summer, with personal terms not considered a serious obstacle.