Exclusive: Liverpool send clear transfer message to player’s agent amid Barcelona & PSG interest

Liverpool have clearly communicated to Luis Diaz’s agent that they do not plan to sell the player in this summer’s transfer window, despite interest from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Diaz remains on the radar of Barca and PSG, even if the Colombia international is not currently thought to be their top target.

Diaz has been a key player for Liverpool but there has been some speculation about his future for the last year or so, with the player’s father often speaking publicly about a desire for his son to play in Spain at some point in the future.

Still, for now Diaz is not a top priority for Barcelona, who are focusing instead on signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams for that area of their squad, CaughtOffside understands.

Diaz transfer: Will the Liverpool star leave?

There is also interest from PSG, but similarly to Barca, they are focusing on another priority target in the form of Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

It may be that Kvaratskhelia will end up being too expensive for PSG, in which case they could then turn to Diaz as an alternative.

Still, for the time being this all points towards an exit looking unlikely for Diaz, even if the LFC winger also has interest from Saudi, with Al Ahli now showing the strongest interest.

The 27-year-old is surely too good to be leaving Europe at this stage in his career, so Liverpool fans will surely hope this saga is more or less settled, with new manager Arne Slot surely needing to avoid a difficult start with the loss of a big-name player like this.

With other wingers like Williams and Kvaratskhelia on the market this summer, that can perhaps give Liverpool a bit of breathing space.