Newcastle and England defender Kieran Trippier is currently facing personal challenges amid reports of marital troubles.

Trippier and his wife, Charlotte, have recently put their £3.8 million home on the market, fueling speculation about the state of their marriage.

Charlotte, an interior designer, chose not to accompany Trippier to Germany for the recently concluded Euro 2024 tournament.

As per The Sun, during the group stages, she posted a cryptic message on social media, stating: “Sooner or later you get over the s*** you swore you’d never get over and it’s the best feeling in the world.”

The couple, who married in Cyprus in June 2016, share two children—a son born in 2016 and a daughter born in 2019.

Despite their family life, recent events have brought their relationship under scrutiny.

In May last year, Trippier was seen celebrating European qualification with his teammates and was filmed lifting a blonde woman during a party.

This incident took place while Charlotte was on holiday in Spain, raising further questions about the stability of their relationship.

Trippier’s marriage not the only thing uncertain as Newcastle contract nears end

On the pitch, Trippier was a key part of England’s team in the Euro 2024 which reached the finals. He started every game except the final, where the team narrowly lost 2-1 to Spain.

His current future at Newcastle remains uncertain, with the player in his final year of his current contract.

There have been no fresh talks regarding a new contract. It remains to be seen whether the club will offer him a new deal, or cash in on him this summer to avoid letting him go on a free next summer.