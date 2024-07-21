Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is a big admirer of Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, but it’s unclear if the Blues will make a move according to journalist Tom Collomosse.

It’s been a busy summer at Stamford Bridge with six new faces coming through the door already as the club look to strengthen the squad in an attempt to get back into the Champions League next season.

The Blues head off to America on Monday for their pre-season tour, and are reportedly in the market for a goalkeeper, winger and striker, although it’s unclear how many more signings they will make.

Maresca admires Mads Hermansen

It was reported last week that Chelsea were going to enter the market for a new goalkeeper, with good distribution an essential factor.

The Blues signed Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic last summer, but Maresca clearly feels it’s an area that needs improving.

Sanchez started the season as number one, but after a solid start he made a number of errors and lost his place to Petrovic last December when he got injured and didn’t win it back.

Petrovic impressed in the Chelsea goal, but his style isn’t suited to what Maresca is said to want from his goalkeepers, and the west London club are believed to have offered him to Serie A side Genoa.

However, Mail Sport’s Collomosse has reported Maresca is a big admirer of Hermansen, who is said to be valued at around £45m.

? Along with Dewsbury-Hall, Enzo Maresca also a *big* admirer of Hermansen, as #lcfc fans know well. ? Unclear whether admiration will develop into anything more solid but Danish goalkeeper is valued at about £45m — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) July 21, 2024

Maresca knows the Dane well having signed him for Leicester last summer, and he would certainly tick the boxes for what Chelsea are looking for in a new keeper.

The 24-year-old made 44 appearances in the Championship and kept 13 clean sheets as the Foxes won the title last season.

If Hermansen does make the move to Stamford Bridge he would be following in the footsteps of Maresca and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Chelsea have also been recently linked with James Trafford, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Filip Jorgensen, who is believed to have a release clause of £35m.