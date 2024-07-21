Erik Ten Hag has insisted Antony has what it takes to make it at Manchester United.

The former Ajax boss signed the Brazilian winger in 2022 in a deal worth a reported £86 million. Despite the massive fee, the wide-attacker has struggled to meet expectations though.

Largely viewed as a flop, Antony, 24, has managed just 11 goals from 82 games in all competitions.

Erik Ten Hag rules out Man United exit for Antony

Reports recently have suggested the South American could be allowed to leave Old Trafford on loan (Football Insider), but judging by Ten Hag’s latest comments, it seems the Dutchman is not anticipating the 24-year-old leaving anytime soon.

Acknowledging Antony’s poor form but jumping to his defence, Ten Hag strongly believes the Sao-Paulo-born attacker can recapture his best form.

“I am still convinced that Antony has the potential to play at this club,” the United told AD, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“He certainly showed that potential in the first month: he scored three times in his first three games. After that it became more difficult, last season was not good.”

Amad heaping pressure on Antony

Pressure on Antony to perform has been amplified by Amad’s brilliant pre-season. The young Ivorian, who has had to wait for his opportunities since joining from Atalanta three-and-a-half years ago, was the best player on the pitch against Rangers during Saturday’s friendly in Scotland.

A constant threat before opening the scoring with a super finish, the 22-year-old certainly gave his manager something to think about ahead of the new 2024-25 season.