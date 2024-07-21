The vacancy for the England manager’s job is attracting significant interest from high-profile names following Gareth Southgate’s resignation after the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

This marked the second consecutive heartbreak for Southgate, who previously lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Despite leading England to the finals, Southgate faced criticism for his tactics and inability to maximise the potential of one of the country’s most talented generations.

Harry Redknapp backs Gerrard and Lampard for the England job

Several names have emerged as potential replacements, including Graham Potter, Eddie Howe, and Mauricio Pochettino.

However, former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has suggested two less conventional choices: Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Redknapp acknowledged that his picks might be unpopular and unlikely to receive serious consideration from the FA.

“I doubt there are many who’d agree with me either when I say the FA should look no further than Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard for the next Three Lions boss,” he wrote. “Either of them could do the job standing on their head, yet probably neither will get so much as a phone call.”

Redknapp defended his choices by highlighting Lampard and Gerrard’s past successes.

Lampard reached an FA Cup final and secured a fourth-place Premier League finish in his first season with Chelsea, while Gerrard led Rangers to their first Scottish league title in a decade, finishing the season unbeaten.

“Forgetting that Frank reached an FA Cup final and finished fourth in his first spell at Chelsea. There’s every chance they’ll gloss over Stevie’s time at Rangers, despite their first title win in a decade — unbeaten as well,” Redknapp argued.

Next manager needs to get the best out of the golden generation

Both Lampard and Gerrard were key members of England’s so-called “golden generation,” which failed to achieve significant success on the international stage.

With the current England squad hailed as another golden generation, the FA faces the critical task of appointing a manager who can harness this talent effectively and lead the team to glory.