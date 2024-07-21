Video: Tottenham star Heung-min Son shares brilliant moment with young mascots before the QPR game

Heung-min Son shared a wonderful moment with some young mascots before the QPR game yesterday.

The club played their third pre-season friendly, beating QPR 2-0. Yves Bissouma gave Ange’s side a 1-0 lead in the first half and young striker Dane Scarlett made it 2-0 near the end of the game, scoring a tap in from close range from a wonderful Mikey Moore assist.

Before the kick-off, So stood next to the young mascots who were left in awe at the presence of their idol.

Their expressions said it all as they greeted the South Korean, some even giving him a hug. And Son, the brilliant human being that he is, kindly reciprocated with as he met them all with a big smile, making sure it is a memorable day for them.

Watch below: