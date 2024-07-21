Leeds United frontrunners to sign Crystal Palace winger

Daniel Farke has hopes of his Leeds United team making another promotion push next season.

The Whites came agonisingly close to returning to the Premier League last season but losing the play-off final to Southampton meant the Yorkshire giants must spend the 2024-25 campaign in the Championship.

And the club’s failed promotion has also meant several key players have moved on, including Archie Gray, who joined Spurs last month.

Along with Gray, Leeds have also lost Rasmus Kristensen, Luis Sinisterra and Marc Roca. Junior Firpo is also in talks with Real Betis.

However, looking to reinvest the funds they’ve already raised, which top £70 million, Leeds’ hierarchy are preparing to make at least one top Premier League signing.

Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is thought to be Farke’s top target (Daily Mail).

The 21-year-old is also wanted by other clubs, but Leeds’ strong interest sees them among the favourites for the attacker’s signature.

Spending last season on loan with Charlton, the young right winger enjoyed an excellent individual campaign. Rak-Sakyi scored 15 goals and registered nine assists in 49 games in all competitions. He has since returned to Selhurst Park but is expected to move again before the start of the season.