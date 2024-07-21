‘His time at Leeds is done’ – Daniel Farke urged to offload forward asap

Former Leeds United midfielder David Norris has urged the club to ‘cash in’ on Wilfried Gnonto this summer as Premier League interest mounts.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a positive 2023/24 campaign, registering nine goals and three assists in 44 appearances across all competitions to help the Whites finish third in the Championship.

However, Leeds were unable to secure promotion back to the Premier League, losing 1-0 to Southampton in the playoff final. And after refusing to play for the club at the start of last season, which resulted in disciplinary action, it’s understood he will once again look for a move to the top flight this summer.

Premier League duo Newcastle and Everton are reportedly interested in Gnonto — with Alan Myers reporting that the latter are already in an ‘advanced situation’.

And Norris believes that, given Gnonto’s history, Leeds should act now and cash in on the Italian — who is capped 13 times for his country so far.

“I do still see Gnonto leaving. He kicked up a fuss last year and then did okay, but only really in fits and starts,” Norris told MOT Leeds News.

“I think his mind was maybe a little elsewhere, and he had people questioning his character.

“I still back him to go and do well because he is a good player, but at the same time I think his time at Leeds is done and the club should cash in.”