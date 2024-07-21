Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

The 22-year-old central defender has been linked with a move away from the Portuguese club and a report from Correio da Manha via Mirror claims that Liverpool are now preparing an offer to sign him.

The versatile defender has been on Liverpool’s radar for a while and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure an agreement with Sporting CP for his signature.

The Portuguese outfit are reportedly holding out for a fee of around £38 million. Inacio has established himself as a key player for Sporting CP and his performances have been rather impressive in the Portuguese league as well as in the European competitions.

Liverpool need to bring in a quality central defender and Inacio certainly fits the profile. He is versatile enough to operate as the left back as well. Liverpool could certainly use someone like him in the upcoming season. Inacio would be the ideal replacement for Joel Matip, who left the club earlier this summer. In addition to that, he could be a backup option to Andrew Robertson as well for the full back position.

Apart from his defensive qualities, Inacio is quite impressive with his distribution skills and he could add a new dimension to the Liverpool side.

Liverpool should look to sign Goncalo Inacio

Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to pay the reported asking price and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. They will need to improve their squad if they want to challenge the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City next season.

They will be hoping to push for major trophies under Arne Slot and the Dutch manager must look to plug the gaps in his squad before the summer window closes.

Signing a quality central defender will be one of their priorities. Meanwhile, the 22 year old defender will be tempted to join a big club like Liverpool if the opportunity presents itself. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to test himself in English football.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down. The defender has been linked with other European clubs as well and Liverpool must look to move swiftly in order to win the race for his signature.