Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on signing the Dutch international defender this summer and the 33-year-old is reportedly open to the move.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the defender is ready to explore the possibility of joining the Saudi Pro League and he has already given his approval for his suitors to open talks with Liverpool.

The report further states that Liverpool are demanding a fee of around £46.3 million to sell the 33-year-old central defender. It remains to be seen whether the Saudi Arabian club is prepared to pay up for him. Van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition.

However, the defender’s contract with Liverpool ends next summer and PIF are hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price. They are ready to walk away from the deal if Liverpool do not lower their demands.

Liverpool must hold on to Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk is an indispensable asset for Liverpool and he has been an exceptional servant for them since joining the club from Southampton. He has helped them win every major trophy at club level and the Reds will not want to sanction his departure any time soon.

The 33-year-old is also the club captain and they will want to hold onto him for the near future. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince the defender to stay at Anfield and sign a new contract with them.

The Reds will not want to lose them on a free transfer next summer. If they fail to secure an agreement with the player over a new deal, Liverpool could be under pressure to sell him this summer.