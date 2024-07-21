Liverpool won’t be looking to overhaul the playing squad this summer, despite falling short of a title challenge in 2023/24.

That said, sources close to the club have made clear that Arne Slot has asked for targeted signings to strengthen a collective he already believes is very competitive.

With this in mind, the Eredivisie-winning head coach would like to see a new centre-back added to the ranks.

Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio is said to remain the prominent profile on the club’s shortlist, even if things are moving slowly for the Portuguese international. That’s also without considering the high competition for the player’s signature this summer.

Where else are the Reds looking at?

Sources close to CaughtOffside have noted that the Merseysiders requested information on the costs and conditions of a potential deal around Gleison Bremer. Juventus could let the defender go for €70m [£58.9m]. The Brazilian has been included on the shortlist in light of any potential exit on Virgil van Dijk’s part amid a strong Saudi push for his services.

Teun Koopmeiners remains an interesting quantity in the middle of the park, though Atalanta’s price-tag of €60m [£50.5m] is deemed too high. This is why alternative profiles, like Quinten Timber (appreciated by Slot) are being considered as concrete options.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will bolster their forward line. There was a slight interest shown in Federico Chiesa in one recent meeting with his agent, Fali Ramadani. However, the player’s request of €8m-a-year [£6.7m] is considered untenable for the club.