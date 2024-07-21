Liverpool preparing transfer showdown talks with possible future captain

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to hold talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold over his future at the club.

The England international has just one year left on his contract and has yet to commit to fresh terms.

Uncertainty surrounding Alexander-Arnold, 25, has been amplified by suspected interest from Real Madrid. The Liverpool star’s ‘strong friendship’ with England teammate Jude Bellingham is expected to play a major role in any future decision he makes.

And although the Spanish giants are unlikely to make a move for the 25-year-old this summer recent reports suggest Los Blancos are preparing to make an approach next year as they plot their next wave of Galactico signings.

Liverpool want to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold amid Real Madrid interest

According to Football Insider, new manager Arne Slot is ‘desperate to keep hold’ of his number 66 and will make the player aware of his plans ahead of the post-Jurgen Klopp era, which could include possible captaincy should Virgil Van Dijk, another player also approaching the end of his contract, decide to move on.

Losing Alexander-Arnold would be a devastating blow to Liverpool and would undoubtedly anger fans.

The Scouse-born defender has spent his entire career with the Reds and was promoted to the senior first-team in 2016 after coming through their academy. He has since gone on to lift seven major trophies including the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League.