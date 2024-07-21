Forgotten Chelsea star who made 21 appearances for the club agrees two year deal with Ligue 1 side

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr is set to complete a move to French side Lens and will sign a two year contract with the club according to reports. 

It’s been a busy summer so far at Stamford Bridge with six new faces arriving at the club, but the Blues are also looking to offload a number of players in the window including Sarr, Romelu Lukaku and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Sarr arrived at Chelsea on a free transfer in 2020 and signed a five year deal at Stamford Bridge, but has spent two seasons out on loan at Monaco and Porto.

Malang Sarr set to join Lens

The Frenchman has made 21 appearances for the Blues and and has won the Club World Cup during his time in west London.

Sarr was completely frozen out at Chelsea last season under Mauricio Pochettino and was often seen training with the club’s youth sides, but it appears an exit is drawing nearer.

Malang Sarr in action for Chelsea.
Sarr is set for a return to France with Lens.

Foot Mercato report a full agreement has been reached between the 25-year-old and Lens on a two year contract, with a medical expected in the next 48 hours.

Sarr was close to joining French side Le Havre in the January window but that move collapsed, and he has posted regular videos on social media this summer of him training hard ahead of the new campaign.

The report adds that Lens see the defender as a “valuable reinforcement” for their defence and Sarr will no doubt be delighted to get back to playing regular football.

Sarr has experience of playing in France have played for both Nice and Monaco making 119 and 17 appearances respectively.

Chelsea have already sold Ian Maatsen and Omari Hutchison to Aston Villa and Ipswich respectively, and Sarr looks like he will be the next departure, although there’s no mention of a transfer fee for the defender who only has a year left on his deal.

