Ederson could be one of Manchester City’s big movers this summer.

The Brazilian is reportedly a top target for Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad. And according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Cityzens’ number one is ‘keen on moving’ to the Middle East — although a deal will not be an easy one to conclude.

Man City transfer news: Ederson wanted by Al Ittihad

City value the 30-year-old, who has two years left on his contract, at £50 million (€60 million) and will not accept any fee below their asking price.

For Ederson, a move to Saudi Arabia would represent a new challenge — one that is not as high pressured as the demands of the Premier League. However, still in his prime, fans will assume the keeper’s motive for making such a move is purely financial.

Arriving at the Etihad from Benfica in 2017, the South American has played a major role in the Sky Blues’ dominance.

The commanding goalkeeper has played 332 games for the club and kept 155 clean sheets. His consistency at the back has contributed to an incredible trophy haul including six Premier League titles and the 2022-23 Champions League.

Should Al Ittihad pull of what would be a huge transfer coup, it goes without saying that City will need to sign a replacement. Although back-up Stefan Ortega has done well whenever called upon, the German is well into his 30’s and is unlikely to be trusted with the team’s number-one jersey.