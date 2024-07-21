Manchester City are interested in signing the Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

The Magpies value the Brazilian midfielder at £100 million and he is on the radar of Premier League rivals Arsenal as well.

According to a report via the Express, Manchester City would be willing to offer players like Rico Lewis or Oscar Bobb on loan in a deal for the midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City can convince Newcastle to sell Guimaraes this summer. The Magpies have an ambitious project and they will want to keep their best players.

The 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder has established himself as a key player for Newcastle since joining the club and he is undoubtedly one of the best central midfielders in the league right now. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester City.

The Premier League champions need to bring in an upgrade on players like Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes. Guimaraes could be the ideal acquisition for them.

Man City move could tempt Bruno Guimaraes

The Newcastle midfielder is likely to be tempted to join Manchester City as well. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to push for major trophies every season. Manchester City have a proven track record when it comes to winning trophies and the opportunity to play for them will be quite attractive for any player.

The Brazilian midfielder is at the peak of his powers right now and this is the right time for him to take the next step in his career. Manchester City could help him fulfil his ambitions in the coming seasons. However, the asking price is quite steep and the Premier League champions are unwilling to pay £100 million for him. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both.