Manchester City would expect £100m for Kevin De Bruyne this summer, but the Belgian hasn’t agreed personal terms with Al-Ittihad despite reports suggesting he has according to Ben Jacobs.

It’s been a quiet summer so far for the English Champions with Brazilian winger Savio the only arrival at the club, but there’s expected to be more activity on both incomings and outgoings as the new season draws closer.

De Bruyne is into the last year of his contract at the Etihad and he’s believed to be a long term target for the Saudi Pro League as they continue their recruitment drive this summer.

De Bruyne not close to Saudi move

The 33-year-old has been at Manchester City since 2015 after he joined from German side Wolfsburg and he’s gone on to establish himself as one of the greatest players in Premier League history.

It’s no secret that the Saudo Pro League are keen to recruit the Belgium international but reports that he’s agreed terms with Al-Ittihad are thought to be wide of the mark.

Jacobs has moved to clarify the situation by reporting that De Bruyne isn’t close to a move to Saudi and that City would expect £100m to part ways this summer.

He took to X.com and said:

“Kevin De Bruyne is not currently close to Al-Ittihad and hasn’t agreed to any Saudi move yet, as reported for @talkSPORT.

“KDB a long-standing Saudi target, but dealmakers know #MCFC would expect £100m this summer.”

TalkSPORT add that Saudi dealmakers would be prepared to wait until De Bruyne’s contract expires in 2025 to make a move.

The City legend has previously spoken of being open to a move to Saudi and didn’t shy away from talking about the vast finances on offer.

De Bruyne’s team-mate Ederson could be making the move to Saudi this summer with Al-Ittihad in talks with City over a move for the Brazilian.

The move has been described as difficult with City said to want €50m-€60m for Ederson, who is thought to still be keen on a move to Saudi after agreeing terms with Al-Nassr before the deal collapsed.