Brazilian winger Antony has been quite underwhelming for Manchester United since joining the club in 2022 for a fee of around £86 million.

It appears that Manchester United are now ready to sanction his departure this summer. The 24-year-old has failed to live up to the expectations at Old Trafford and a report from Football Insider claims that the player will be allowed to leave on loan or permanently.

However, any club hoping to sign the player on loan will have to cover his wages in full. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can find a suitable destination for him. The Brazilian has struggled to adapt to the Premier League so far and his performances have been rather underwhelming.

Manchester United need to bring in an upgrade if they are serious about pushing for major trophies. They will be hoping to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal in the coming season.

Man United need an upgrade on Antony

Signing a quality winger will be one of their priorities and they should look to cut their losses on the former Ajax star and move on. Manchester United are expected to cash in on Jadon Sancho permanently as well.

The Red Devils spent over £150 million on both players, but they have failed to get the best out of them. It makes sense for the club to cash in on them now and invest the proceeds from their departure into a new signing who can help them improve.

Meanwhile, a fresh start could be ideal for Antony as well. He was highly rated during his time at Ajax and he will be hoping to get his career back on track. A move away from Old Trafford could help him regain his form and confidence.