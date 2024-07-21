Manchester United have been linked with a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

According to a report from the Athletic, Everton have now informed Manchester United that they will have to meet the defender’s valuation in order for the move to go through.

Everton are unwilling to lower their demands for the player. The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young defensive prospects in English football and he could develop into a key player for Manchester United. The Red Devils need to bring in defensive reinforcements and Branthwaite should prove to be a quality long-term investment for them.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to break the bank for him. They have already secured a deal to sign Leny Yoro from LOSC Lille to improve their defensive unit.

Ideally, Manchester United should look to invest in two quality central defenders this summer and they have been linked with players like Matthijs de Ligt as well.

The Red Devils have already had an offer of around £50 million including bonuses rejected for the Everton defender. It will be interesting to see if they are ready to improve on that offer in the coming weeks.

Man United could be priced out of Jarrad Branthwaite move

Manchester United will have to improve multiple areas of their squad and they might not be able to pay over the odds for the Everton defender. Meanwhile, the opportunity to join Manchester United will be quite attractive for the 22-year-old as well. It would be a huge step up in his career and he would get to compete at the highest level with Manchester United.

Branthwaite has been a key player for Everton and the Toffees will not want to sanction his departure easily. They will look to recoup a substantial amount of money for him and it remains to be seen how Manchester United respond.