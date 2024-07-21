Manchester United are preparing an offer worth £17m for Colombia international Richard Rios according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

United are looking to strengthen their squad after finishing eighth in the Premier League last season, and they will be hoping for a vast improvement in the new campaign.

After a slow start to the summer there’s been a flurry of activity at Old Trafford with a number of deals completed, and several more in the pipeline.

United set to bid for Richard Rios

The Red Devils have already completed the signings of striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and teenage centre back Leny Yoro from Lille, whilst they are believed to be advancing on deals for Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt.

Midfield is an area United are looking to strengthen, and they are reportedly open to moving Casemiro on this summer, whilst the club won’t be taking up their €20m buy option for Sofyan Amrabat following his loan from Fiorentina last season.

Scott McTominay has been linked with the likes of Fulham, Tottenham, and Galatasaray and if the Scotland international were to leave it’s likely United would require more reinforcements than just Ugarte.

However, Galetti has reported they hare preparing a £17m move for Colombia international Rios, who plays for Brazilian club Palmeiras.

He took to X.com and said:

“#ManUTD recently approached Richard #Rios and are now preparing a £17m offer for #Palmeiras.

“#ACMilan are also interested in the midfielder, among the names on their list. At the moment, the club is oriented not to let him go this summer @valentinfurlan_.

Rios was part of the Colombia squad which narrowly lost the Copa America final to Argentina this summer.

The 24-year-old stood out for Colombia and his performances will have put a number of top clubs on alert.

The Colombian joined Palmeiras in March 2023 and has made 82 appearances for the club, scoring five goals.

Rios is predominately a central midfielder, but can also play in the number six position, and whether he joins United or not it appears he could be set for a move to Europe this summer.