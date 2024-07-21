Man United pushing to sign Arsenal attacking prodigy this summer

Manchester United are keen on signing the Arsenal attacking prodigy Chido Obi Martin.

The 16-year-old forward is on the radar of multiple clubs and he is expected to move this summer.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Manchester United are now pushing to sign the teenager and the player is likely to make a decision on his future by the end of next week.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done.

Speaking on Playback, Romano said: “There are many clubs in the race for Chido; he will make a decision in the next days… from what I’m told, by the end of next week, everything will be okay – this is the feeling I have, talking my sources, so by the end of next week, Chido will decide which club he joins. Manchester United are really pushing.”

The Arsenal Academy graduate is highly rated across the country and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the Red Devils.

Arsenal will certainly be disappointed to lose a player of his potential to their bitter rivals. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Apparently, the player has already snubbed the opportunity to stay at Arsenal and his exit is imminent this summer.

Manchester United have a proven track record when it comes to acquiring young players and nurturing them into first team stars. The 16-year-old could be an important first team player for them in the coming seasons as well.

🚨🌟 Arsenal consider Chido Obi Martin gone, despite big proposal from #AFC he’s leaving the club. Chido visited Manchester United as they’re pushing to sign him. Bayern, Newcastle, Monaco, Frankfurt also made contact; decision expected soon. Man City, not in the race. pic.twitter.com/yvwuoOU0tS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2024

Man United would do well to sign Chido Obi Martin

If Manchester United can get the deal done for a reasonable outlay, the move could look like a major bargain in the long term.

The 16-year-old forward will be tempted to join one of the biggest clubs in the world and he will feel that a move to Old Trafford could accelerate is development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Meanwhile, clubs like Bayern Munich, Newcastle United, Monaco and Frankfurt have also made contact to sign the young attacker. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually. The 16-year old has already visited Manchester United ahead of a potential move and it seems like the Red Devils are currently the front runners to secure his signature.