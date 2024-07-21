Manchester City slash asking price for struggling 28-year-old

Manchester City will cut their losses and accept a cut-price fee for struggling midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Premier League champions are willing to let the midfielder move on for a sum far less than what they paid for him.

The Cityzens signed Phillips, 28, from boyhood club Leeds United just two years ago in a deal worth a reported £42 million, but after starting just five Premier League matches since his switch, the Englishman has failed to replace Rodri in the heart of Pep Guardiola’s midfield.

Manchester City slash Kalvin Phillips asking price following disastrous transfer

And despite being allowed to leave the Etihad and spend the second half of last season on loan with West Ham, the ex-Leeds star’s poor form saw him dropped by David Moyes before missing out on Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for the EUROs.

Consequently, in a desperate attempt to get his faltering career back on track, Phillips would undoubtedly welcome a new challenge. And City appear not to be standing in the midfielder’s way with the 10-time league winners willing to accept just £20 million for the 28-year-old.

Believed to be wanted by Everton as Sean Dyche prepares for an important season with hopes of avoiding relegation, Phillips’ links to Goodison Park could see him line up in the Toffees’ famous blue kit.