Newcastle might be concerned about Manchester City making a move for their star player

Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly agreed personal terms with Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

The Belgian star has been heavily linked with a move away this summer with Saudi Arabia seemingly the likely destination.

The midfield maestro last month refused to rule out a move to Saudi by suggesting that he is at a point in his career where he needs to start thinking about his family’s future, hinting at a financially lucrative move to Saudi.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently updated that the player has agreed personal terms with Al Ittihad.

With the possible departure of Kevin #DeBruyne – personal terms agreed with #AlIttihad – #ManCity already drawn up a shortlist of possible replacements.

Newcastle concern about Manchester City swooping in for Bruno Guimaraes

As per Sunday Express, the Magpies may be concerned by the news of Kevin de Bruyne reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Saudi club, as they will now fear that the Premier League champions will look to them for a replacement.

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes could be tempted to a move to Pep Guardiola’s side and despite Newcastle’s insistence that the player is not for sale, a significant bid could test them.

Guimaraes’ incredible numbers

Bruno has been fantastic since joining the club, making 107 appearances, scoring 17 and assisting 16 goals.

He has also proven to be a versatile midfielder with his ability to play as a defensive midfielder as well as a central box-to-box midfielder.