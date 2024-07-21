Newcastle make former Chelsea manager their number 1 target to replace Eddie Howe

Newcastle United have made Mauricio Pochettino their top target if Eddie Howe decides to leave the club.

Following Gareth Southgate’s resignation after England’s Euro 2024 heartbreak, Howe has emerged as one of the leading candidates for the England job, according to The Mirror.

But the former Bournemouth manager is reportedly torn between staying with the Magpies and taking on his dream job with the national team.

Newcastle’s management, however, wants Howe to make a quick decision so they can promptly secure a replacement if needed.

Mauricio Pochettino to Newcastle?

Former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has been identified as the ideal candidate to step in.

Pochettino was surprisingly sacked by Chelsea at the end of the season despite a strong finish.

Newcastle’s new sporting director, Paul Mitchell, has previously worked with Pochettino at Southampton and Tottenham and would be keen on a reunion.

And it could be the perfect job for Pochettino who has been vocal about his interest in a long-term project.

The club hopes that, should Howe depart, Pochettino will see Newcastle as the perfect opportunity to embark on such a venture.