Newcastle will hire one of best managers in the world if Eddie Howe leaves

Despite publicly revealing his commitment to Newcastle United, Eddie Howe remains a leading candidate for the recently vacant England men’s senior team job.

The former Bournemouth boss is believed to be high on the FA’s list to replace the departed Gareth Southgate.

And according to recent reports, should the 46-year-old end up leaving St. James’ Park in favour of St. George’s Park, the Magpies’ PIF-led hierarchy have already decided on which manager they want to replace him.

According to the Mirror, Mauricio Pochettino is the Saudi-backed consortium’s first choice to take charge should Howe leave his role.

The Argentine has not been in a job since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season.

The former PSG and Spurs head coach is arguably one of the biggest managerial names available this summer and with Newcastle’s wealthy owners targeting domestic and European success, Pochettino’s potential arrival would send a huge signal of intent.

