Athletic Club Bilbao winger Nico Williams has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 22-year-old has impressed with his performances in La Liga and the recently concluded Euro 2024 campaign. Williams picked up eight goals and 19 assists for his club last season and he was quite impressive in the European championships as well, and he helped Spain win the competition.

According to a report from 90 Min, Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing the highly talented winger. However, Athletic Club Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde believes that the player is not angling for a move away from the club and he could continue at San Mames next season.

The development will certainly come as a major blow for the London clubs.

Arsenal, Chelsea could use Nico Williams

Arsenal need more depth in the wide areas, and Williams would have been a cracking addition. He would have added goals and creativity from the flanks. He is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and his arrival would have allowed Mikel Arteta to rotate his attackers more often.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have spent a substantial amount of money on wingers in recent windows, but players like Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke have been quite underwhelming. They could use an upgrade and someone like Williams would have been an ideal acquisition.

The 22-year-old has proven his quality in La Liga and at the international level. There is no doubt that he is good enough for the Premier League and he could transform Arsenal and Chelsea in the attack.

Meanwhile, the attacker has a £49.8 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Chelsea are prepared to trigger it. If they do so, the Spanish outfit will be powerless to the player from leaving.