Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has discussed Chelsea’s priorities for this summer’s market amid links with Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that he’s not aware of anything concrete going on between Chelsea and Pereira, or between Chelsea and Fulham, with the Blues’ current priorities seeming to be elsewhere.

Romano says Chelsea are currently focusing on a new striker, a new right-footed winger, and a new goalkeeper, so it’s fair to say that Pereira wouldn’t really make sense as a priority.

Pereira shone at Fulham last season, though, so it could perhaps make sense that there’ll be interest in him at some point this summer, with Romano admitting that the Brazilian’s future could depend on what kind of offers come in for him.

That might perhaps open the door for Chelsea later, but for now it seems fans don’t need to read too much into this story.

Pereira transfer: Chelsea links played down by Romano as Blues’ focus lies on other positions

“I don’t want to deny any colleague but I don’t have information on talks between Chelsea and Andreas Pereira, or Chelsea and Fulham so far, despite what has been reported in Brazil,” Romano said.

“Chelsea’s focus is on a right-footed winger, striker, and goalkeeper. On Pereira’s future in general, it will depend on opportunities and what kind of proposals he will receive.”

Pereira struggled at Manchester United as a youngster, but he’s shown real promise at Fulham and it would be interesting to see him try his luck at a big six club again now that he’s matured and got more experience at the highest level under his belt.

Fulham will no doubt hope to keep Pereira, however, after the blow of losing another key player in Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich this summer.