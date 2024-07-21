French midfielder Adrien Rabiot is in talks with a number of clubs after his decision to leave Juventus on a free transfer this summer, though Fabrizio Romano is not currently aware of anything going on with Manchester United.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano gave his latest insight into the Rabiot transfer situation, explaining that although the 29-year-old is speaking to several clubs, it doesn’t currently seem that anything is concrete with Man Utd, despite what has been reported elsewhere.

Rabiot has been linked with the Red Devils in the past and could make sense as a low-cost and low-risk target for the club now, with Erik ten Hag arguably in need of an upgrade on Casemiro in the middle of the park, while it also remains to be seen if Sofyan Amrabat has earned another chance after a slightly underwhelming loan spell at Old Trafford last season.

Rabiot transfer: Fabrizio Romano on the links with Man United

It perhaps looks like Rabiot is not the priority for MUFC right now, with the club instead targeting Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte, who could be available as they try to move for Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves.

“Manuel Ugarte said yes to Manchester United a few days ago – they’ve reached an agreement with the player and his agent Jorge Mendes, who also represents Leny Yoro. Ugarte wants to go to Man United and so now they’re negotiating with PSG – also because United know that PSG are advancing well in talks to sign a new midfielder – Joao Neves,” Romano said.

“So, it could be one in and one out in the PSG midfield as Ugarte is an option for Man United. However, I don’t have any substantial update on Adrien Rabiot and Man United now, despite links. The player’s camp is talking to several clubs after leaving Juventus on a free transfer, but at the moment I’m not aware of anything imminent with Man United.”