Robbie Fowler claims Leeds are ‘paying price’ for brutal transfer mistake

Robbie Fowler believes Leeds United are suffering the consequences of last season’s failed promotion bid.

Losing the Championship play-off final against Southampton, Leeds United saw Leicester City, Ipswich Town and the Saints all return to the Premier League. The Yorkshire giants will have to try again this season.

And suffering several key exits, including losing Archie Gray, who joined Spurs in a deal worth £40 million last month, Daniel Farke has been forced to rethink his starting 11.

Luke Ayling, Cody Drameh, Rasmus Kristensen, Jamie Shackleton and Connor Roberts have already left but the club have confirmed the signing of Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United.

And Fowler reckons Gray’s departure, especially, has been the result of a poor end-of-season result.

“Sadly, for fans at Elland Road, that’s just the brutal reality of not being in the Premier League. If they’d gone back up I’m certain Gray may have stayed. The Gray family will probably have mixed emotions, too,” the ex-pro star told the Mirror.

“Especially Leeds legend Eddie. But until Leeds are an established Premier League club again, losing players like Archie is the price you pay [for not being in the Premier League].”