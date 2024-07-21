Fabrizio Romano reveals the reason why Tottenham decided to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is on the verge of completing a move to French side Marseille.

The news broke last night that Tottenham have come to an agreement with the Ligue 1 club regarding a fee for the Danish midfielder. Journalist Santi Aouna reported that a fee has been agreed upon and that the player will make the move in the coming days.

Romano reveals why Tottenham made the decision on Hojbjerg

Fabrizio Romano has now shared the details of the deal and explained why Tottenham decided to sell the 28-year-old.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer expert confirmed the reports, stating that a fee of £14 million plus add-ons has been agreed between the two clubs.

New manager Roberto de Zerbi who took in charge of the club this summer has been in contact with the player and that Hojbjerg is expected to accept the deal as well.

Romano further revealed that the move happened because Hojbjerg has only one year left on his current contract at Tottenham and did not plan on extending his deal. This prompted the club to sell him now rather than risk losing him for free next summer.

He said:

“Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is joining Marseille from Tottenham Hotspur, it is a ‘here we go’.”

“It is a huge signing and he will complete for a fee of around £14m plus add-ons. Hojbjerg has said yes and so we wait for the contract to be signed the formal steps but the agreement is done, it’s a massive one for Longoria and Robert de Zerbi, who has been in contact in recent days to agree on terms.

“Hojbjerg is ready to accept and why did Tottenham accept? Because he had one year left on his contract and he was not going to renew so Tottenham preferred to sell now instead of losing him on a free next summer.”

Selling Hojbjerg is the best decision for all involved

Hojbjerg has been linked with a move away for the last two transfer windows. While he was a constant presence in the midfield since joining the club from Southampton, he lost his place in the starting XI under Ange Postecoglou last season.

A move will benefit all parties involved, as Spurs can use the transfer money to reinvest in the squad while Hojbjerg will be able to ensure regular playing time.